Investigation is ongoing after fatal crash

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Monday crash on Interstate 95 that left a 50-year-old Vermont man dead.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. about 1.5 miles south of Lumberton and .6 miles south of McDonald Road, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

Dimitri N. Boytchev, of Williston, Vermont, died after the 2013 Volkswagon passenger car he was driving was struck head-on while traveling in a northbound lane, Locklear said.

“Speed is not listed as a factor,” Locklear said of the crash report completed by the NCSHP.

***

AirLife North Carolina having impact on health care

LUMBERTON — Hundreds of lives have been saved since AirLife North Carolina opened its helicopter base in Lumberton almost two years ago.

AirLife North Carolina, a division of Air Methods, operates out of a base located at 2550 N. Walnut St., behind Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services. The helicopter and crew became operational on Aug. 1, 2019, and primarily serves Robeson County but can respond to emergencies in surrounding counties.

The number of flights per month and traumatic injuries was not released.

***

Town to dedicate bench in memory of family

HOFFMAN — The town of Hoffman will hold a dedication at 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 for the family of four that perished in an accident on U.S. 1 along the Richmond-Moore County line on July 2.

Tesmond Thomas, 28, La’Tany’a Jones, 26, Judah Thomas, 4, and Levi Thomas, 6, all of Rockingham, were each killed when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on the afternoon of July 2.

The dedication will be open to the public for those who wish to pay their respects.

***

Richmond County seeing worst community spread in NC

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County is the only county in the state that has been classified in the red (“critical community spread”) tier for COVID-19 spread as of July 17, the most recent data available. Despite this, the impact on the county’s treatment facilities for virus patients has been “slight.”

The Associated Press reported that Saturday was the state’s worst day for new COVID cases since April 30 with more than 2,000 North Carolinians reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. The current hospitalizations throughout the state are at their highest level since May 10.

DHHS said in a press release this month that 99% of new cases are among those who are not vaccinated.

From Champion Media reports