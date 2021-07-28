IEJ to be offered to Scotland County again

LAURINBURG — The former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School could be back in the hands of the county soon — depending on the decision from county commissioners.

On Monday, the Scotland County Board of Education voted unanimously to offer the school to the county to be used in another way that could help the community — from a recreation center to an incubator building for a variety of needs.

The decision came after the restoration committee for the school held its first meeting and asked which entities would be supporting the transformation of the school.

It was asked if there were any specific plans for the school which Board member Herman Tyson explained there are several but none set in stone yet.

“We haven’t established anything firm but we’re looking an incubation center for unemployment and similar things,” Tyson said. “

It was added there would hopefully be some community input along with different community entities like Richmond Community College to have a room in the building.

“There isn’t a lack of need, the need is there,” said Vice-Chair Carolyn Banks. “Our main focus was also that we have to have a plan and a vision to implement the plan and that was something we were deciding first … the discussion was good but we were looking for the action part.”

Board Chair Rick Singletary added he felt the school system shouldn’t be getting into the details too much with the school and when it’s turned over to the county, it will be the county’s responsibility.

Last week the Laurinburg City Council discussed the meeting, which led to Mary Evans stepping down to allow James Garby to take her spot on the committee after much discussion about what should have been discussed in the meeting.

IEJ closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year along with South Scotland Elementary as part of the consolidation plan by the school system. South Johnson Elementary combined both teachers and staff in the 114,000-square-foot school which opened during the pandemic in August of 2020 and welcome students back earlier this year to in-person learning.

