Larceny
LAURINBURG — Norris Storage Buildings reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen a catalytic converter valued at $800.
LAURINBURG — Auto Recycling reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen a catalytic converter.
Vandalism
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Institute reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had thrown a brick through a glass door causing $100 damage.
LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone threw a cinder block through a glass window causing $200 in damages.
Identity theft
LAURINBURG —A resident of Sarah Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone took $3,422 out of her account via the CashApp.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — John Sellers, 36, of Duncan Street was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $3,500 bond.
LAURINBURG — Kenneth Ryan Watts, 32, of Dillon Drive was arrested Tuesday for possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was given a $5,000 bond.