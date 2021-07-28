Larceny

LAURINBURG — Norris Storage Buildings reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen a catalytic converter valued at $800.

LAURINBURG — Auto Recycling reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen a catalytic converter.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Institute reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had thrown a brick through a glass door causing $100 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone threw a cinder block through a glass window causing $200 in damages.

Identity theft

LAURINBURG —A resident of Sarah Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone took $3,422 out of her account via the CashApp.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — John Sellers, 36, of Duncan Street was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $3,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Ryan Watts, 32, of Dillon Drive was arrested Tuesday for possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was given a $5,000 bond.