Eastpointe selected as tailored plan administrator for Medicaid Managed Care

BEULAVILLE — Eastpointe and its Standard Plan partner, WellCare of North Carolina, was notified by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that it has been awarded a contract to serve as a Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disability (Behavioral Health I/DD) Tailored Plan within the state’s new Medicaid managed care system.

Behavioral Health I/DD Tailored Plans will formally launch on July 1, 2022, managing both Medicaid- and state-funded benefits for those with acute behavioral health challenges. Contracts were awarded to seven organizations. Eastpointe’s region includes the 10 counties it has served as an LME-MCO: Bladen, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, and Wilson.

“The Eastpointe team has worked tirelessly to improve the delivery of behavioral health services for the members and communities we serve. The partnerships we have developed with DHHS, as well as providers, county commissioners, community leaders, and local service organizations will help ensure we deliver our members high-quality, whole-person care as a Tailored Plan,” said Eastpointe CEO Sarah Stroud. “We are humbled to have earned the opportunity to continue our service with our partners at WellCare.”

“We are honored to partner with Eastpointe and our state and local partners to help ensure those living with persistent health conditions have access to high-quality, fully-integrated, and affordable healthcare services,” said Troy Hildreth, WellCare’s Plan President and CEO. “Together, we can help transform the state’s Medicaid program and help North Carolinians live better, healthier lives.”