Head: Rotary finances are in good shape

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club got an update on its financial health from Club Treasurer Carl Head on Tuesday, and the news was good, despite more than a year of reduced dues and meeting dates.

“We’re in pretty good shape … a good financial position,” Head told the membership.

According to his figures, the club currently has a total net asset of $40,262.56 — which is about $5,000 more than at this time a year ago.

The club has a listed total liability now of $4,973 — which is about $800 more than in 2020 at this time.

One of the items pointed out by Head was that the club’s quarterly dues have been cut back during the pandemic, from $150 per quarter to $90 per quarter. The reasoning was that the club was not meeting as often — there were no lunches being served for a time and the Masonic Lodge on Atkinson Street wasn’t needed for meetings.

“It hasn’t yet been decided when those dues may be returned to $150 per quarter,” Head said.

On the payout side, the liabilities have been less because there wasn’t the usual $3,000 paid out for scholarships this year, though Head accrued that total and said there could be a chance to double-up in 2022.

Also, the annual Laurinburg-Oban Exchange has been on a two-year hiatus.

“We don’t know when that will take place again or not,” Head said.

He added that one of the challenges of late has been the collection of dues. Annually, the club collects just over $40,000 per year — in the past fiscal year, only $27,000 has been collected. The weekly scholarship raffle has also taken a hit, since there have been few meetings. On a normal year, the club collects between $1,200 and $1,500 — in the past year, only $148 has been collected.

Head also showed that the club’s donations and grant programs have declined significantly. In the 2019-21 fiscal year, the club gave out just over $16,000 and in the 2020-21 fiscal year the club gave $6,400.

But overall, Head told the club he is pleased where things stand financially.

“Compared with other Rotary Clubs in the state, I think we are in above-average condition,” he said.

