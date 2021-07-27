Looking for that perfect snack to bring with you to your summer BBQ or Picnic? This Yellow Potato Bruschetta dish is great for your next outdoor event.

Chargrilled potatoes topped with ripe cherry tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fresh basil. No gluten? No problem!

***

Ingredients …

1-pound Yellow Potatoes, sliced ½ inch thick slices

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup Cherry Tomatoes, cut into quarters

1 cup Ciliegine Mozzarella (Cherry sized Mozzarella), cut into quarters

¼ cup Onions, chopped fine

¼ cup Fresh Basil, Chopped

Salt and pepper as needed

***

Directions …

Rinse, scrub, and slice the potatoes into ½ inch slices.

Place the potatoes in a pot and cover with water, just enough to cover them.

Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, and allow the potatoes to cook for 8-10 minutes or until they can be pierced easily with the tip of a knife. Drain the potatoes and arrange them on a plate.

Heat a grill pan or an outdoor grill to medium-high. Brush the potatoes with the olive oil and place on the grill for 3-5 minutes on each side or until grill marks are achieved. Remove from the heat and arrange the grilled potatoes on a platter.

In a medium-sized bowl combine the tomatoes, mozzarella, onions and basil. Adjust the seasoning to your liking using salt and pepper. Top each potato plank with a spoonful of the tomato-mozzarella mixture and enjoy!

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.