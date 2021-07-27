LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Branch of the NAACP will be giving out free school supplies to students on Saturday, Aug. 14, but the organization is still in need of donations.

The event will be held at Scotland County High School from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We are hoping to have enough supplies to provide up to 1,000 students with the essentials to help them have a successful school year,” said chair of the event Alexis Tyson. “We still need items like pens, pencils, glue sticks and paper.”

Tyson also said the group is hoping to also be able to provide earbuds and flash drives to at least the middle school and high school students.

“We are also still asking for donations of clear bookbags,” Tyson said. “If anyone would rather give monetary donations they can do that as well.”

In the effort to ready this year’s students for school, the event will also be providing free COVID vaccinations.

“Last year during our event we partnered with the Scotland County Health Department to offer free testing,” said Tyson. “This year we are happy to be partnering up with them to offer vaccines to those who have not received it and want one.”

To make a donation, residents can contact the NAACP at 910-277-8890 to arrange a time for the organization to get the items or they can be sent to PO Box 545, Laurinburg 28352.

“We are thankful for any donations we receive,” said Tyson.

For information on the vaccine being offered, call the Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2440.

“Also feel free to call our office with any questions,” said Tyson. “If we do not answer, leave us a message and we will be sure to return the call.”

NAACP President Herman Tyson said he is also hoping things go well and this event will allow students to be prepared for the upcoming school year.

“The reason we hold this event is because we see the need for assistance in our community,” said Herman. “We believe all of our students deserve the best education and that education begins with having the essentials to help them succeed.”

