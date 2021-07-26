Laurinburg man injured during shooting

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man suffered gunshot wounds after being shot at while walking early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Phritz Street around 3:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. The caller informed officers that a man was banging on doors in the neighborhood.

When officers got to the scene they discovered a 28-year-old male of Salley McNair Road on a porch with gunshot wounds to his leg area.

“He was initially very uncooperative and did not want to speak to law enforcement,” said Capt. Chris Young. “EMS arrived and transported him to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he stated that while walking on Phritz Street a male wearing a mask with a black handgun came up behind him and began shooting.”

Also over the weekend, another shooting report came in from a Pembroke resident. The victim was driving on Hwy. 401 near Purcell Road at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday when a dark Dodge Charger began shooting at his vehicle.

The victim had an estimated $600 damage to the front of the vehicle, which was a 2019 Dodge Ram.

The police are still looking for the suspects in both cases. Anyone with information should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]