Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Bundy Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend that unknown persons threw a brick through their glass door. The suspect opened the victim’s freezer but nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into their vehicle 2015 Nissan Centra $600 was removed from the vehicle along with an iPod charger valued at $40, but there was no damage to their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the police department on Sunday that they are remodeling their residence and unknown persons removed tools from the residence.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Wagram reported to the police department on Sunday that while his daughter parked his daughter on Saturday at the Northside Square, when she came back home the hubcaps were missing.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident from over the weekend. According to the report, a vehicle broke down on Jerusalem Road while carrying a plug-in dishwasher. When the owner came back to the vehicle the dishwasher was missing but the vehicle also suffered damage to the windshield, windows and tires.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Residents of Turnpike Road on Sunday reported that their vehicles had been damaged by either a pellet gun or a bb gun. In total six people reported that there was damage to their vehicle to the police department.

A 1999 Buick LeSabre suffered $500 damage along with a Chevrolet Camaro which suffered $500. The other vehicles did not have any estimated damages via the report.

In another report on Turnpike Road it was reported that a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu suffered windshield damage estimated $100.

Counterfeit

WAGRAM —Nic’s Pic Kwik in Wagram reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend that someone passed counterfeit money at the store. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Dylan Osceolia Bullard, 18, of Crestline Road was arrested Friday for going armed to the terror of the people. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Nyleja Xavier Strong, 20, of Rockingham was arrested Friday for warrants out of Richmond County for possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in the city limits and disclosing private images online. He was given a $75,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Michael Gibson, 25, of Biggs Street was arrested Saturday for numerous orders for arrest including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of Richmond County, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of Scotland County, no operators license and open container out of Anson County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Kelli Anne Johnson, 33, McFarland Road, Laurel Hill, was arrested Sunday for resist, delay and obstruct along with warrants for felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $1,500 bond.