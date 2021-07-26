Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Aug. 31

— Partners in Ministry is holding a “Reaching Souls With Soles: A ‘Hands Up’ Ministry” fundraiser to collect pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes from friends and supporters to support the construction of a 20,000-square-foot community education center on PIM’s debt-free campus. Saint Luke United Methodist Church is supporting (sponsoring) PIM through this fundraiser. Donations can be made at Partners In Ministry Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For additional details, donors can go to www.pim-nc.org to learn more.

Aug. 6

— St. David’s Episcopal Church is hosting a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Please sign-up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-redcross. Blood is urgently needed. The church Parish Hall is located at 506 Azure Ct. (corner of Covington Street and Azure).

Aug. 20

— Scotland County veterans Services and NC Works will partner for a “Scotland County Stand Down and Resource Fair” at the Clint Willis National Guard Armory on Main Street in Laurinburg from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a number of services available, including COVID vaccinations, employers, food boxes, housing info, clothing and more. Call 9109-277-2597 or 910-405-5207 for information.

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

Oct. 1

— The Whiskey Tasting event to kick off the Scotland County Highland Games weekend will take place at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

Oct. 2

— The annual Scotland County Highland Games competitions and activities will take place at the Rural heritage Center and John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 3

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will have a Sunday service to conclude the Scotland County Highland Games weekend events.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.