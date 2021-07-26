Two contribute to toy drive at start of fnal week

LAURINBURG — The final week for the community toy drive to benefit Live Like Madison is underway, and two local folks contributed on Monday.

Linda Bowen and Myra Bodenhamer, both from Laurinburg, stopped by The Laurinburg Exchange office on Monday morning to deliver toys.

The Live Like Madison organization is currently working to fill “Madison’s Toy Chest,” and the newspaper is assisting in that effort. Toys collected through Friday will be delivered by the Live Like Madison organization to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

“This has been another successful community effort, but with a few days left we are hoping for even better,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “If anyone would rather give a check, please be sure it is made out to “Live Like Madison” and deliver it to our office by Friday this week.”

The newspaper is looking for items such as Barbies, stuffed animals, Legos, Play-dough and more — however, all of the items must be new and unopened.

Toys can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office located in The Oaks professional building, located on South Main Street, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.