Tim Clark Band fills downtown with tunes

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature brought some summer heat to downtown Laurinburg on Friday, but it couldn’t match up with the hot music provided by the Tim Clark Band during the third installment of the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series.

The heat also didn’t keep the crowd away.

Chris English, the executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, was looking forward to hearing Tim Clark, a lead singer he’d followed for many years.

“I’ve followed him since I was about 13 at the beach when he was with Sugarcreek,” he said. “He’s got a great following — plus, they did outstanding last year during the virtual concerts, so I felt they would put on a good live show.”

English and the crowd that continued to swell throughout the evening weren’t disappointed.

Kicking things off with “Get Down Tonight” by KC and the Sunshine Band, things kept rolling with “Every Time I Roll the Dice” by Delbert McClinton and “My Girl” by the Temptations. Throughout the evening, the band featured well-known oldies and kept plenty of folks on their feet line-dancing.

Before the show began, Clark said he was thrilled to be performing in Laurinburg.

“I enjoyed the virtual — it kind of took me back to my roots — but I really like the live show atmosphere,” he said. “This is my element, and it’s close to home with people I know.”

The evening included a handful of food trucks, the Laurinburg Fire Department’s aerial truck spraying water, a beverage tent and a cigar vendor.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]