Council gets update on 2020-21 grants

LAURINBURG — More than $100,000 in grant money came into Laurinburg as part of community development for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Community Development Director Michael Mandeville spoke to the city council Tuesday with an update that included a breakdown of the funding.

”We’ve had the DOT bike planning grant which is going on right now and that’s worth $48,000 from the state and a 20% match from us which is $12,000,” Mandeville said. “I still have the bicycle helmets and the value of that is $564.60. We have two of the electric vehicle charger vouchers that we have ordered … but we’re waiting on those to come in the level two charger was worth $7,606 and the DC Fast Charge was worth $44,169.76. We also got an ElectriCities grant that we used in McDuffie Square for $5,000.”

There was also a beautification update which included that all the hanging baskets in downtown Laurinburg have been hung and the master gardeners have done some landscaping in the McDuffie Square area along the Brooks and Stone building. The green space for McDuffie Square will begin once the weather begins to cool down, according to Mandeville.

Solar power

The council approved some changes to the fee schedule and solar energy from Mike Dawson of Progressive Engineering Consultants, Inc.

“The experimental writer that was in place was something that council accepted and was brought into play for solar and it encompassed both residential and commercial applications,” Dawson said. “Over time the folks that have been requesting solar have been primarily residential and some of the items that were in the experimental rate we’re looking to amend those.”

One of the items is to add a $100 application fee for those interested along with several other changes.

“The items to change initially the request was for up to 20 KW of solar installation the change would be to allow only 10 KW of solar panel installation,” Dawson said. “One of the other items is to change the renewal rate … the other things that have changed is there is a more lengthy application process to make sure everything is done properly. The proper checks and balances are being done by code enforcement and the billing department. “

Dawson added there was also a drawing added to show installation requirements. The change is something many others with ElectriCities members use and it’s a way to make sure contractors don’t take advantage of a patron when putting in pannels.

The changes only affect those who are on the city’s power, not all those who live in the city of Laurinburg.

