‘Stand Down’ event to offer assistance for veterans

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Veterans Services and NC Works have partnered to create a Scotland County Stand Down and Resource Fair for area veterans and community members.

The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Clint Willis National Guard Armory on Main Street in Laurinburg from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s been at least three years since something like this has been held,” said Michael McNey, the director of Veterans Services. “It will offer veterans and even the community a multitude of opportunities.”

He added that the “Stand Down” event has morphed over the years to focus on assisting homeless veterans or those who are nearing homelessness.

The Aug. 20 event will include a wide variety of services, including local employers, veteran benefits info, health department info and COVID vaccinations, food boxes, clothing giveaway and housing info.

“If you’ve never been to one of these events, I suggest you come by — it’s quite a humbling event,” McNey said.

He added that SCAT has offered veterans with disabilities the chance to attend the event, and the services will transport them to and from the location.

For information, call McNey at 910-277-2597 or Jamal Dingle at NC Works at 910-405-5207.

