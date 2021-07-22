Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department responded to Walmart on Tuesday in reference to a shoplifter. Officers spoke with loss prevention on arrival who advised that a female had attempted to exit the store with a buggy of items valued at $591 that were not paid for. Officers arrested Tina Marie Penaloza, 37, of Laurel Hill for habitual misdemeanor larceny. She was released on an unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Highland Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that she had attempted to purchase a car engine from the marketplace on Facebook from a male. She sent $850 through Zelle with Wells Fargo but has not received the engine and then was notified that $2,600 had been removed from her bank account.

Traffic Accident

LAURINBURG — Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Emily Drive on Tuesday in reference to a car accident. Officers found a burgundy Nissan Altima with damage to the front end and a mailbox on Emily Drive with damage. The driver of the vehicle was not present when officers arrived but returned moments later. She was identified as 54-year-old Hope Miller of Anita Drive and officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. field sobriety tests were conducted and Miller was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence. She was released on an unsecured bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Tevin Deon Gurley, 27, of Hall Street was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Alexis Shauntrice Kearse, 33, of Hope Mills was arrested Wednesday for an order for arrest for simple assault. He was given a $100 bond.