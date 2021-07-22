Family, friends mourn loss of ‘Woody’ Huggins

LUMBERTON — Civic leaders are mourning the loss of an 89-year-old former City Council member whose funeral is set for Thursday.

Former Precinct 3 City Councilman Charles W. Huggins, known as “Woody,” died Monday at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. He had been battling illness related to complications from gallbladder surgery, according to his daughter Woodie-Lynn Huggins.

Huggins served on City Council from Dec. 4, 1989, to Oct. 14, 2002, and is remembered as an advocate, servant and passionate leader in the community.

***

Body is found between Ellerbe, Rockingham

ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located a body off of Sandhill Game Management Road between Ellerbe and Rockingham.

A male was attempting to remove a catalytic converter from underneath a car and the jack collapsed, causing the car to pin the man.

It appears that the man had been stuck there for several weeks, according to Detective Jay Childers with the Criminal Investigation Division in an email.

The body will be sent to the N.C. Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh for positive identification.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on the case. The MSCO has a report of a missing male since June 16 that is similar in description and clothing.

***

Clayton acquires Prevatte Home Sales

LUMBERTON — Clayton recently announced it has acquired Prevatte’s Homes Sales, an authorized Clayton manufactured home dealer in the city.

Clayton, the national home builder of site-built and off-site built homes and founded in 1956, acquired the business effective Thursday.

Prevatte’s Home Sales was founded in 1988 by Tonnie and his wife, Marilyn. For more than 30 years, they have served manufactured home buyers in Robeson and surrounding counties in the state with a wide variety of homes and award-winning customer service.

***

Another abandoned structure lost to fire

EAST ROCKINGHAM — A third abandoned structure in nine days caught fire in East Rockingham on Monday.

The vacant home that burned down Monday sat directly behind Place of Grace.

“It was all but gone when we got there,” said East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless.

Fire fighters don’t have any indication as to how this blaze started.

