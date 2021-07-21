High School Blood Donor Will Win Car

FAYETTEVILLE – Area high school students can earn a chance to win a Chevy Spark car from Powers Swain Chevrolet.

Powers Swain Chevrolet of Fayetteville has teamed up with Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center to support high school students who donate blood to our community’s blood bank.

High school blood donors who give before July 26 are eligible. Powers Swain Chevrolet is hosting a blood drive Wednesday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 4709 Bragg Boulevard.

The winner must be enrolled in public, private, virtual or homeschool high school in Cumberland, Bladen, Harnett or Hoke counties. The winner will be randomly selected at Powers Swain Chevrolet on Monday, July 26, 2021. Official rules are available at the center.

Blood donated to Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center supports patients in Cumberland, Bladen, Harnett and Hoke counties. The center is continually in need of volunteer donors, especially during the summer months.

Donations from high school students help us maintain a safe, adequate blood supply for local patients.

Students who cannot donate at the event at Powers Swain are encouraged to donate at the Blood Donor Center, in the Bordeaux Shopping Center, or at other mobile blood drives throughout the community. Upcoming blood drives are listed at www.savingliveslocally.org.

Through the school blood drive programs, Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center and Powers Swain Chevrolet hope to build the volunteers, blood drive hosts and community leaders of tomorrow.

To make an appointment or for more information, call (910) 615-LIFE or visit www.savingliveslocally.org.