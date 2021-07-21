Community gathers at Hammond Park

LAURINBURG — Hammond Park was full of people on Wednesday afternoon for the Community Cookout hosted by the Laurinburg Police Department.

There were hot dogs, drinks, chips along with free snowcones from Ice Breakers, whose owner grew up in the area and wanted to support their community.

“We’ve done it in all sections of the community,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “We just wanted to meet with the particular areas of the community and build allies between us and the areas. It’s a more casual environment where you can come out and sit with people and you’re more likely to get more information from them than if they had to come up to the station.”

One of the big reasons for the event was to get the kids back out and giving them some normalcy again.

“We have a lot of kids out here and they’re having a great time,” Williams said. “They’re enjoying themselves and we’re showing them that they can come out and play in their community and that they’re safe in their community. They’re not worrying about the troubles of the world right now, they’ve been given the right to be kids and to be free and enjoy themselves today. That was our purpose to give them that freedom today.”

“We’re all trying to get back to some sense of normalcy but what that will be we still don’t know,” Williams continued. “But what we’re going to do is enjoy this day and this moment. Hopefully, we’ll be getting to see and do more in the future.”

Besides the Laurinburg Police Department, the Laurinburg Fire Department was at the park showing off the trucks and talking with kids.

“We like being able to support the police department when they’re having events like this,” said Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “It also allows for us to bring out our trucks and equipment to show the community and talk to them. We’re hoping to continue to be a part of these events and do some more events in collaboration with the police department.”

Partners in Ministry brought out around 50 of its students to the event to not just talk with the first responders but also to help with social-emotional learning.

“We stress careers and this is another way for us to integrate some careers and have fun during the summer,” said SYSTEM Program Coordinator Carolyn Banks. “We’re doing social-emotional learning so we’re trying to make sure that after being locked up for a year after COVID that they’re getting positive experiences in the community.”

In all Williams added he was happy to be able to see everyone being able to come together again after this past year.

“It’s refreshing to see the kids out again,” Williams said. “We didn’t know what tomorrow was going to look like this time last year. Everyone was living in fear and our faith was tested. Those who had faith knew that this storm to shall pass like anything else in this world and here we are today, back outside and amongst each other. We’re thankful and blessed to be out here and we give God all the thanks for this.”

