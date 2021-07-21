City gets update on capital projects

LAURINBURG — In the first public meeting since 2020, the Laurinburg City Council got to hear about the process and completion of some of the water and sewer projects that have been going on in the city.

Chuck Willis, of Willis Engineering, Inc., spoke to the council about what has been going on as of recently, from pump stations to sewer lines.

“There’s a lot that’s been happening and you’ve advanced some pretty significant improvements to your water and sewer system over the past year,” Willis said. “I wanted to share some of the projects that are underway, you’ve probably seen some of them under construction, and share a little bit of history of the ones we’ve completed this year.”

Willis started with the most visible project that’s underway which is the improvement to the distribution center at the water plant which is near Scotland Memorial Hospital. The construction is for a new 20-inch water line that is coming out of the water plant.

“The distribution center project is phase one of a two-part project,” Willis said. “The work that’s underway now is about 40% of that waterline going all the way from the treatment plant to the Caledonia Street tank. This replaces an old 20-inch asbestos line which is very problematic. This is project number one on your capital improvement plan.”

The project is currently ahead of schedule, according to Willis.

“The next project that is underway is the renovation of several of the raw water wells we have a contractor working for us,” Willis said. “He is replacing wells number eight and nine with new wells and refurbishing well number six. He’s also, at our request, investigating new well sites … we’re constantly trying to find more water as our wells age they produce less and less water. We’re repairing and renewing and over the coming years you’re probably going to need to expand your water system to have some additional capacity.”

Finished projects

Some of the completed projects came in under budget, according to Willis. One of the projects includes improvements at pump station 19 along with some improvements to a few other pump stations.

“Pump station 19 is the one over on Elm Lane and we installed an automatic screening to remove all of the trash that comes down the sewer line,” Willis said. “It’s very clean and much, much safer than what was there before … that contractor actually completed the job back in April, he was a little bit ahead of schedule and completed the job under budget.”

Pump stations 8, 12 and 13 were some of the ones in the worst conditions but have now been renovated. The projects were completed in May, under budget but it was delayed due to supply issues.

“What we’ve done at these pump stations is replace all of the mechanical equipment, refurbish the concrete well and we put in new electrical equipment,” Willis said. “We also put in generators so that we can have power at these pump stations during thunderstorms or power outages which unfortunately happens a lot in this part of the state.”

The last finished project was the sanitary sewer evaluation which also came in under budget but showed some areas for future repairs.

“We’re constantly looking for areas of extraneous water that enter our sewer system,” Willis said. “It’s very difficult to pinpoint where all of this happens. One of the techniques that we use is to pump smoke into the sewer system. We use a nontoxic smoke that we can pump into the system … when we blow smoke into it we see the smoke come out of it so we’re able to fix it and reduce the amount of water that comes in.”

Willis added a camera is also used to see the inside of the system to find cracks, which allowed for areas to be marked on where it needs to be fixed.

Upcoming projects

The first of the projects is the second part of the distribution center project, raw water expansion and continuing pump station improvements.

“These are all projects on your CIP which was approved last year,” Willis said. “So this is continuing your regular kind of work.”

Willis also shared the good news about phase two for the distribution system which was that the state approved 100% of the project for a loan with a budget of $4,515,000.

“It’s a low-interest loan, it’s offered at one-half of the bond rate at the time of offering,” Willis said. “You don’t have to start making payments until construction is complete … it’s the best loan package you can get as far as I’m concerned.”

Some of the other budgets for the projects include $1,000,000 for the raw water well expansion program and $750,000 for pump station renovations to three pump stations.

The biggest source of infiltration in the sanitary sewer evaluation showed an area where a large amount of the water is getting in.

“The Bridge Creek drainage basin and the College Park drainage basin,” Willis said. “They’re not that big but they contribute over half of the extraneous water that comes into the system … we’ve already renovated the Bridge Creek pump station and the College Park pump station in the last few years because they were just getting worn out.”

The budget for the project will be $8,951,000 and the state gave the city $500,000 in principal forgiveness for the project even though the city doesn’t qualify for grants due to the low rate structure.

“This is great that we received this basically $13 million in low, low-interest loans but I think we need to make a point that these programs are loan and grant-funded,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “Where are rates are we are too low to receive the grant funding, so it’s great these are projects that we wouldn’t be able to do without the assistance but in the future, I think we’re going to have to take a serious look at our water and sewer rates.”

