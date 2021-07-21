County resident hopes to make a difference on TV

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Sharon Armstrong was suggested to Spectrum News 1 by her Administrative Assistant Tammy Jones.

LAURINBURG — Sharon Armstrong, director for the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center of Scotland County, was interviewed by Spectrum News 1 on Wednesday and will be featured on its Voices for Change segment.

“Voices for Change is a segment where people from different places can share their voice and ideas,” said Armstrong. “I watch it every morning and have always said I wanted to go on there and be a part of it.”

Armstrong’s Administrative Assistant Tammy Jones arranged the interview without her knowing, after finding out about her wish.

“I had no idea she had even reached out to them until they called me to set up a time for the interview,” said Armstrong. “Being a domestic violence survivor myself, it is an honor to be interviewed and to share my voice with others, with the ultimate goal of helping someone who may need to hear what I have to say.”

Armstrong said she believes it is important to help others but also to help herself grow and evolve.

“I was always told growing up that I was different,” said Armstrong. “That always bothered me and I wanted to be like everyone else. As I became older I have learned over time that it is OK to be different than others and that I do not always have to have someone with me in order to do things, adapt and reach my goals.

“I have always been one to need someone with me to go places whether it be shopping, to the movies, or even going out to eat, but now, I have realized, I do not,” Armstrong added. “I went out to eat for the first time alone a while back, and you know what, it was nice, I enjoyed myself. I am growing.”

As the conversation continued, Armstrong said she was given an example of growing as a person a long time ago that she has always remembered and referred back to.

“I was told that people and friendships are like a rocket,” Armstrong said. “As the rocket shoots toward the sky, once it reaches a certain point, parts of it fall away landing back on the earth. They told me that we are like the rocket, as we continue to grow and rise some people won’t change and grow with us and eventually they also fall away.

“I keep my faith in God and continue the upward climb,” Armstrong said. “As those people fall away from me, I look to him, my goals and the difference that can be made by helping others.”

The exact date the interview will air is not certain, however, Armstrong said the turnaround is usually around two weeks.

“The Voices of Change segment usually airs on Spectrum News 1 in the mornings, at noon and will be archived on Spectrum’s YouTube channel if anyone misses it and would like to view it,” said Armstrong. “I hope my voice will bring change for someone and I hope my story can help someone, whatever their situation.”

