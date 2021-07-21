LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Elections met this week and, according to Elections Director Dell Parker, board members are set and there have been no changes made.

“Each member serves a two-year term,” said Parker. “We have a four-member board for now and a fifth member will be chosen in September by the State Board of Elections.”

The current board members are Hal Culberson who has served since 2008; Dr. Bill Purcell, who has been on since 2019; Harriett Jackson, who also joined in 2019; and Mac McInnis, who has been a board member since 2020.

Purcell has also been renamed as board chair by Gov. Roy Cooper.

“Both the local Republican and Democratic parties select who they would like to be on the board,” said Parker. “They then send those recommendations to the state level of their party who in turn will then send a recommendation to the State Board of Elections.”

Parker also said the reason for the open seat is due to the chosen Republican representative being unable to accept the position and a new name is being sent to the state level.

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.