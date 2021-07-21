Tim Clark Band takes the stage on Friday

LAURINBURG — The Hasty realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will return to downtown Laurinburg on Friday for the third performance of 2021.

On the stage will be the Tim Clark Band, known as “the Carolina’s premiere dance, shag, rock and party experience.”

The Myrtle Beach-based band, according to its website, is “one of the most popular and versatile bands touring the Southeast.”

The band is made up of Tim Clark, former lead singer for the Charlotte band Sugarcreek, on lead vocals; Wyatt Thomas on bass and vocals; Steve Senes on guitar and vocals; Brandon Clark on guitar and vocals; Mitch Anthony on drums and vocals; and Jonathan Kuehling on keyboard and vocals.

Those in attendance Friday will get a wide variety of well-known music from the band — everything from “Billy Jean” by Michael Jackson, to “Build Me Up, Buttercup” by The Foundations, “Boogie Shoes” by KC & The Sunshine Band, “Brown-Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line and “It Only Hurts me When I Cry” by Dwight Yokum.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Main and Church streets and the music will fill the air until 9 p.m.

In addition to the concert, there will be a handful of food trucks available, a beverage tent, a number of various vendors and the Laurinburg Fire Department with its ladder truck providing an overhead sprinkler of water for the children to enjoy.

Those attending should bring their own chairs, but coolers and pets are not allowed.

