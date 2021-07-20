Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole his PlayStation 4 valued at $400.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Turnpike road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone broke into their vehicle and removed $350 in cash.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Speller Street reported to the police department on Saturday that she had heard something outside so when she checked she saw a juvenile near her vehicle. When she went outside the juvenile left leaving a gas can and funnel next to the vehicle. It was believed that the juvenile was attempting to remove gas from her vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons entered her residence through a window and stole a PlayStation 4 and a 9mm handgun totaling $750. There was also an estimated $50 damage to the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Horne Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a trailer from the location.

MAXTON — A resident of Airport Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend that a car hauler was taken from them.

LAURINBURG — The owner of a property on John’s Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that between March and the day of the report someone had stolen $8,000 in fencing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Little Rock, South Carolina, reported to the police department on Monday that on July 17 his debit card was taken from his residence and on July 18 it was used at the Walmart in Laurinburg for $135.

LAURINBURG —A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that in March she had let a relative stay with her for a few days. Once the relative left she was cleaning up her residence when she noticed a jewelry box opened and jewelry missing from the box. She reported that three gold rings, gold chain and locket set were valued at $2,300.

Identity fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Friday that during a telephone disability hearing she was denied disability due to a claim that had already been filed in her name with her personal information in Marietta, Georgia.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Friday that during the night she had heard gunshots outside and the next morning while cleaning up she noticed glass on the ground. She said a window had been damaged by the gunfire causing an estimated $50 damage.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —The Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that two males and a female came into the store and attempted to purchase seven cases of Red Bull. The male attempted several times to purchase the items with a credit card, which was declined. The male then became angry accusing the store clerk that the machine was broken and pushed all seven cases of Red Bull toward the clerk and onto the ground which damaged the drinks. The males and female then fled the store in a gray hatchback.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Gregory Wayne Graham, 52, of Purcell Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear for probation violation, failure to appear for driving while license revoked, a warrant for trespassing, a warrant for larceny and driving while license revoked. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Felisa Elaine Berry, 56, of Hasty Road was arrested Friday for injury to real property and communicating threats. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Chad Prevatte, 33, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for an order for arrest for larceny. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gaudalupe Cantor, 24, of Third Street was arrested on Monday for an order for arrest for simple assault. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Marcus Tyron Scott, 36, of Cedar Lane was arrested Monday for sexual battery, sexual harassment and possessing a controlled substance on jail premises. He was given a $10,000 bond.