Fayetteville man

killed in crash

LUMBERTON — A 32-year-old Fayetteville man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash near Interstate 95.

The crash took place about 3:55 p.m. on West Fifth Street Extension, about 282 feet east of I-95, according to Lumberton police Maj. Tommy Barnes.

John McNeil Jr. died after the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating “at a high rate of speed” ran off the roadway to the right and overturned, Barnes said. McNeil was thrown from the motorcycle before colliding with several fence posts. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene.

***

Animal rescue

seeks assistance

LUMBERTON — A nonprofit group needs help from the community to continue rescuing stray and shelter animals in Robeson County and placing them in healthy homes.

Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC has been working in Robeson County for two years to rescue dogs and cats. From March 4 to Dec. 3, 2020, the group rescued 217 animals. This year, about 173 dogs and cats have been rescued by the group.

For more information on how to get involved, contact the rescue organization at 910-785-0021, via email at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FureverHomeNC.

***

Shooting victim

is identified

PARKTON — The name of the person shot and critically injured in a shooting Sunday in Parkton was released late this afternoon by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachariah Congrove, 32, of Lumberton was shot about 6 p.m. on the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to an undisclosed medical center and is being treated for his injuries. Congrove’s medical condition was listed as critical Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

***

Fire topples the

roof of structure

ROCKINGHAM — A building adjacent to the former Sara Lee plant on Mill Road caught fire Friday morning around 11 a.m., causing requiring response from multiple fire departments to address including the Rockingham Fire Department, Hamlet Fire Department, Cordova Fire and Rescue and the Northside Volunteer Fire Department.

The building’s roof has entirely collapsed, but the outer walls remain standing. The building still had small flames smoldering Friday afternoon, giving off a steady stack of light smoke. No cause has been determined and no one was injured, according to RFD.

From Champion Media reports