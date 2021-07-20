Cases rising, health department encourages vaccination

LAURINBURG — COVID numbers are yet again on the rise and Scotland County Health Department Public Information Officer Kathie Cox says it is partially due to the recent holiday.

“We are seeing numbers rise related to the 4th of July holiday,” said Cox. “Historically the COVID-19 cases surge after any major holiday. We are seeing a surge of the COVID variant across NC and the U.S.

“We also believe there has been an overall misunderstanding concerning the mask mandate, when it lifted, that most felt it was okay not to wear a mask, however, those not vaccinated should use precautions,” added Cox.

Scotland County currently has a total of 4,029 cases as of July 20 and a total of 90 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We also currently have more than 44 active cases along with 10 school-aged positive cases,” said Cox. “As of July 16, 37% of Scotland County population has been fully vaccinated.”

According to Cox, COVID is still very present in the community.

“Get vaccinated,” said Cox. “People are still being infected and dying from COVID-19. If you are not vaccinated, wear a face covering and practice social distancing.”

To schedule a COVID vaccine appointment or for information about the vaccine, contact the SCHD at 910-277-2440.

“Protect yourself, your family and others and get the vaccine,” Cox said. “Mr. Caldwell, our health director, encourages everyone to use precautions, take the vaccine and wear a mask when in public.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]