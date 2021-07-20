Waterlogged finale is Friday evening

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation will hold its third and final Waterlogged event of the year on Friday.

The event is held at the splash pad at the Morgan Complex on Turnpike Road.

“Attendance at the last event was superb, as this event always provides a great family environment with lots of fun and laughs,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “I hope this Friday event, the last one of the year, will bring out some new faces as well as the usual crowd.”

The fun will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

“We will have disco lights, water slides and music,” said Maley. “There will also be food vendors, shaved ice vendors and we will be giving out free glow necklaces and bracelets as the sun sets.”

The cost for the event is $5 per swimmer.

“Let’s make this one the best one yet,” said Maley.

While Friday will bring an end to this year’s Waterlogged series, the splash pad will remain open for the rest of its normal season.

Normal operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m.

“The cost is $2 per day per swimmer,” said Maley. “Only people entering the water play area are charged admission.”

For information on the Waterlogged event or for information on the splash pad, call Maley at 910-277-2588

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]