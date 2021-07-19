LPD community day

LAURINBURG —The city of Laurinburg Police Department will be holding a community cookout on Wednesday and everyone is invited.

“We have done this for the past several years and the gatherings are always a success,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “It is a way for us to connect with the community in a setting that is comfortable for them.”

The event will be held at Hammond Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We chose Hammond Park because we try to move around to other sectors of our community as a way to reach more people,” said Williams. “Also I grew up around there. I remember playing kickball and visiting friends who lived over there.”

In the past, Williams said the event has been held twice at Washington Park, once at McIntosh apartments, as well as the Produce Market area.

“We will be serving hot dogs and drinks,” said Williams. “We are hoping residents will come out and have a good time.”

The event is free of charge and the department is hoping for a great turnout.

“We are prepared to feed a lot of people,” said Williams. “This is a good way for our officers and those we serve to meet and get to know one another. It is a way for us to connect with the community and reach out to our juveniles in the community.”

Williams also said he and his department know they can not fight or solve crime without the help of the community members.

“We want our residents to know they can talk with us and that we are here to serve them,” said Williams. “We appreciate and value every single one of you, so come out, enjoy some free food, have a good time and get to know your officers.”

Hammond Park is located on Azure Court in Laurinburg.

