Man arrested after larceny attempt

LAURINBURG — A Rockingham man was arrested Friday after attempting to steal numerous items from the Laurinburg Walmart.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Walmart around 10 p.m. when loss prevention advised them that a male had concealed items inside a box of potato chips and went through the self-checkout. The male was identified later as 42-year-old Kelly Wayne Clayton of Rockingham.

The items included a carry battery, LED lights, an oil diffuser, a mini Google Home and a Polaroid camera totaling $291. Loss prevention did tell the officer that while some items were paid for, those inside the box were not.

Officers detained Clayton while he was attempting to exit Walmart. He was searched and officers located suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and an unidentified pill.

Clayton was charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor or larceny and trespassing. He was given a $5,500 bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]