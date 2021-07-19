Jail inmate gets extra charges

LAURINBURG — An inmate at the Scotland County jail had additional charges added on to his sentence after an incident with a detention officer.

According to a report from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Daveyon Graham of Austin Circle in Gibson flooded his cell on Saturday.

While a detention officer was cleaning the pool of water, Graham threw a cup at the officer which was filled with water, urine and fecal matter.

Graham was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner and injury to real property. He was given a $19,000 bond. It is not known what his original charges are for why he was in jail beforehand.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]