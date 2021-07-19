Highway Patrol looking for owner of firearm

LAURINBURG —The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for the owner of a firearm that was found in 2019.

According to a statement from the Highway Patrol, the firearm was found at a collision scene on Lees Mill road near State Route 1431 on March 2, 2019, at 6:55 a.m. The exact location of the location was about 2.2 miles north of Laurinburg.

“The handgun is a model SCCY 9 mm pistol serial #251058,” the statement read. “The legal owner of this handgun should contact Sgt. M.E. Heon at 910-557-9091; also the claimant will need to have proof of ownership of this weapon. If no one claims ownership of the firearm within 30 days of the date of this publication, the firearm may be sold or otherwise disposed of pursuant to N.C.G.S. 15-11.2.”

This hasn’t been the last firearm that was located on Lees Mill Road. On Thursday the Laurinburg Police Department found a Taurus 9mm pistol on the road. The firearm had been reported stolen out of Dillon, South Carolina, and there hadn’t been charges in connection to the weapon.

