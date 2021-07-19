Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

July 23

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host the Tim Clark Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

— Scotland County Memorial Library will hold “Bubble Day” at Hammond Park from 10 a.m. to noon with Joy the Clown, bounce houses, food vendors, a rabbit and dove petting zoo and more.

Aug. 6

— St. David’s Episcopal Church is hosting a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Please sign-up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-redcross. Blood is urgently needed. The church Parish Hall is located at 506 Azure Ct. (corner of Covington Street and Azure).

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

Oct. 1

— The Whiskey Tasting event to kick off the Scotland County Highland Games weekend will take place at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

Oct. 2

— The annual Scotland County Highland Games competitions and activities will take place at the Rural heritage Center and John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 3

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will have a Sunday service to conclude the Scotland County Highland Games weekend events.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.