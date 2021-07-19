Many remember recent graduate

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School staff and a friend of a recent graduate who died Monday in a car crash shared words to honor him, before he was to be laid to rest on Sunday.

Matthew Sessoms died Monday when his vehicle was hit by an N.C. Department of Transportation dump truck that “failed to yield at an intersection” near Cerro Gordo, The News Reporter reported. The truck was operated by J.C. Soles Jr., of Whiteville. Soles was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield.

Matt ran cross-country and played tennis as a Lumberton Pirate during his time at Lumberton High. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America club.

***

Boys & Girls Club loses its charter

LUMBERTON — The Boys & Girls Club here has lost its charter from the national organization and is changing its name, with plans to renew its solicitor’s license that has been out of date since 2018.

The former Boys & Girls Club of Lumberton, which is changing its name to the Boys and Girls Center of Lumberton, first became an affiliate of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 1996, according to Mary Regas, External Communications and Reputation Management director. The charter was revoked in March.

The Lumberton center’s director Ron Ross has worked in the Boys & Girls Club organization for a total of 53 years. He began his tenure in Lumberton in 1984 after leaving the Fayetteville organization. Ross said he sent a letter to the national branch citing concerns such as its desire to make clubs charge more and its lack of pushing for a pension plan while he was at the Fayetteville organization.

***

Leak Street Alumni programs prepping for fall

ROCKINGHAM — The hallways of the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center have been empty for the last 16 months, but staff and volunteers are preparing to resume programming in the fall.

The Leak Street Alumni haven’t been able to hold their summer camp for two consecutive seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trips to the pool, basketball tournaments, bowling, karate and beauty pageants have all been conspicuously absent.

The Kids Cafe, which provides students with a hot lunch, will resume in September and their afterschool program is scheduled to kickstart in October. The LSA is currently looking for sources of funding for their afterschool program.

***

Pandemic assistance available for livestock producers

ROCKINGHAM — Livestock and poultry producers can now apply for assistance for losses from insufficient access during the pandemic through the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced PLIP at a pork industry conference in Wisconsin.

Losses from depopulation of livestock and disposal of animals will be able to be recovered from eligible applicants.

Livestock and poultry producers can apply for PLIP as of this week by completing the FSA-620, PLIP application. Eligibility ends on Sept. 17, 2021.

From Champion Media reports