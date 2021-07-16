Tribal Council member

receives military award

PEMBROKE — Tribal Councilman Terry Hunt was honored Thursday for his 28 years of service in the U.S. Army and National Guard during the Lumbee Tribal Council meeting.

Before sharing his personal experiences of serving beside Hunt, Col. Michael Marciniak, director of Strategic Plans and Policies for the National Guard, presented him with the North Carolina Association Certificate and the Old North State Award.

The Old North State Award, which is presented on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper, is for National Guard service members who have served no less than 20 years and who have expressed a “dedication of service beyond expectation.”

The North Carolina Association Certificate also honors National Guard retirees.

***

Humane Society sets

fundraiser Saturday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society has scheduled its annual Christmas in July fundraiser for Saturday.

The event to raise money and gather supplies for the nonprofit animal rescue organization is to take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fresh Foods, located at 1733 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

During the event, Humane Society representatives will be accepting cash donations and asking shoppers to buy and donate such items as cleaning supplies, pet food and trash bags.

The Society operates a no-kill shelter at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

***

Rep. Graham votes

against energy bill

RALEIGH — The possibility of unfair rate increases was the main reason the N.C. House of Representatives member from Lumberton voted against passage of The Modernize Energy Generation Bill.

The energy legislation, also known as House Bill 951, was given final approval by the House on a 57-49 vote during a called session that started at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The session was called by Speaker of the House Tim Moore, a Republican, because several colleagues would be unavailable to vote during the day.

***

Basketball camp

ministers to players

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — C.H.U.R.C.H. basketball camp hosted their first summer camp session in Dobbins Heights over the last two weeks.

Coach Chellia “Church” Nelson said they’re teaching kids the fundamentals of the game and preparing them for future success through ministry.

C.H.U.R.C.H. is an acronym for “Crossover, Hard work, Unique, Reachable, Character and Heart.” Nelson plans on traveling with this program across North Carolina. There’s a potential C.H.U.R.C.H. camp in the city of Raeford.

From Champion Media reports