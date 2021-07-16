Break-in

EAST LAURINBURG —A resident of Fourth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole a .40-caliber Ruger.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hamlet reported to the police department on Thursday that while at Veterans Barbershop his wallet with identification cards and financial transaction cards was taken.

Recovered firearm

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department located a Taurus 9mm pistol on Lees Mill Road Thursday that was reported stolen out of Dillon, South Carolina. There have been no charges in connection to the recovery of the weapon.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons had gotten access to their account and stole $4,200.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Antonio Pipkin, 47, of South Turnpike Road was arrested on Monday for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. His bond was no disclosed.

LAURINBURG — Dwayne Lowery, 20 of Lumberton was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lisa Dianne Jacobs, 49, of Hillcreek Road in Wagram was arrested on Tuesday for assault on an individual with a disability. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Knowledge Williams, 20, of Center Street was arrested Wednesday for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carson Bevis, 33, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Langley, 23, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Dashon McLean, 24, of Tucker Street was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor breaking and entering, communicating threats and cyberstalking. He was given a $15,000 bond.