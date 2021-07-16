Remembering Lloyd “Spencer“ Martin

Loyd “Spencer” Martin Jr. was a man who was loved by many, remembered by his family, friends and community as fun, loving and an all-around joy to be around.

“Spencer was my best friend. I have never seen him get mad at anyone,” said Scotland County resident Stuart Carmichael. “He was just the type of person who made you feel good about yourself when you were around him.”

Martin was a lover of all things involving music and enjoyed singing with others while running his karaoke business, Martin Entertainment.

“He started his karaoke career at Champs in Laurinburg and continued to do so for 22 to 23 years,” said Carmichael. “He always drew the crowd. His love of music, which was there since he was born, was the draw for a lot of people. He would make you look good when you sang with him. He would always join in and harmonize.”

As Carmichael continued to reminisce on his friend who passed away on June 15, 2020, he said talking about him still gets him emotional.

“Spencer will never be replaced or forgotten,” said Carmichael. “No matter what song he would sing, you could always feel love from him through his music. It wasn’t just that he was talented, which he was, it was who he was and the love he had for people, especially his family and friends.

“Speaking on his talent,” Carmichael continued, “You know he was good because he sang semi-pro for a little while and even opened up for country singers Brad Paisley and Gary Allan. His vocal range went anywhere from Journey to Base. When he would sing, everyone would stop to listen.”

Martin wasn’t just a vocal musician, he also played many instruments.

“He was in the marching band in high school,” said Carmichael. “I know he played the saxophone, guitar, bass — just an array of instruments. Of course, he was also in the chorus which won many competitions.”

“Along with music, Spencer’s top loves were his family, his friends and food,” Carmichael added. “He absolutely loved his children, his grandchildren were the true loves of his life. He also really enjoyed going on cruises any chance he got. He loved the atmosphere it provided. Oh and I can’t forget his love for pizza and Dr. Pepper, they were his favorite.”

His early life

Martin was born in Elkin on July 8, 1966.

“After Spencer attended high school at Bartlett High and East Wilkes high he went into the military. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years,” said Carmichael. After returning he went to the University of Mississippi, Union University of Music.

He is laid to rest in a private church cemetery alongside his family, located in Ronda, South Carolina.

Remembering Martin

Martin’s friends took to Facebook with messages of mourning.

“I didn’t know you for 20 years … didn’t get the chance to. But the two years I did know you, we made the most of it… you truly were one of the greatest friends in the world. Constantly checking up on me, especially if you knew something was up. I keep replaying this night in my head, hearing that police officer say those words… I love you Spence and I miss you every single day. I know you’re singing your heart out up there, keep on living that best life, I’ll see you again one day.” (Nicholas Williams)

“Reliving this day of a year ago. At this time around 7 a.m. Spencer, you were probably up on your computer telling everyone to meet you at the Bell Tree. unknowingly you wouldn’t make it. If only we could have this day back.” (Stuart Carmichael )

“Today is your birthday Spencer Martin Jr & this pops up in my feed. Nothing will ever be the same. This time last year we were celebrating your day with take-out from Taki & cupcakes. I hope your first is amazing up there. I know you’re singing your heart out. I sure miss these days! Samorii Mclaurin it’s the memories like this that keep us going.” (April-Bob Tilson)

“It’s still hurting and today it’s crushing me. I miss you, all of you.” (Tiffany Martin)

“Spencer was all around the greatest person. You could walk in a bar where he was playing and no matter the mood you were in or what kind of circumstance you were under at the time he could make you happy and definitely make you smile. When you left karaoke you knew you had a lifelong friend in him. I’ve known Spencer for 24 years and never not once have I seen him exchange ugly words with anyone. He was my best friend and he would tell everyone I was his best ‘male’ friend, inside joke, people that knew him will understand. Things haven’t been the same since he left and God knows I miss him more than ever. Heaven definitely gained a good man.” (Paula Cummings)

“He will be sincerely missed. There will never be another one like him, his voice and his spirit were truly one of a kind, my deepest condolences to you And your family.” (Jordan Napoli-Cranford)

