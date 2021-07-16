Know that the rain is coming

Most of us in this summertime of the year can identify with a drought. Some weeks ago, we had one here in our county where it didn’t rain for weeks at a time, and everything seemed to dry up. The lawn was dry and the crops were dry.

It is a period of nothingness. A drought represents lifelessness, a period where nothing grows and there is nothing but dirt, dust and cactus trees; it is a dry desert with hot climate where water is all but obsolete. The potential for forest fires goes up as the least little spark can lead to mass destruction of property and lives.

A drought means that there is no water, no fruit, no vegetation. The definition for the word “drought” means “prolonged shortages in water supply, surface water or ground water.” A drought can last for months or years or may be declared as few as 15 days.” Nobody likes a drought.

To some a drought is a death sentence if it is prolonged; the most negative affect of a drought is water dries up; the most life sustaining source that God has given to man is taken away.

Community, we can live without many things, but we cannot live without water; we need it. No wonder when there is no water people do desperate things; they come out of themselves, say things and resort to things that they would not ordinary do; animals in the Serengeti walk hundreds of miles just to find a water source; their all-consuming desire for water drives them, even when there’s danger in the water.

I’m told that every day we lose water through our breath, perspiration, urine and bowel movements. For our bodies to function properly, we must replenish its water supply by drinking water. On average men should drink about 15.5 cups of fluids a day, women about 11.5 cups a day.

I understand, community, why a drought frightens some people; a drought is a barren place; it is a place that nobody wants to go or be in; who wants to go where there is no life? Who wants to go where even the birds don’t sing? Where there are only scorpions, lizards and rattle snakes? In the spirit realm we all go through droughts; times in our spiritual life when there is no spiritual rain; dry periods when we don’t hear from God.

When there is not a move of God; times when we pray to God “Open the floodgates of heaven, and let it rain” … in life we all have seasons of drought and seasons of plenty; when life is good and we’re sitting on top of the mountain; children are all getting A’s in school…our bodies feel like they are 16 years old; but then the drought comes; long periods of sickness, mentally and physically; it’s a drought when we have to deal with creditors who are trying to get blood out of turnips; it gets old after a while — and the question arises out of our minds “when is this drought going to end?”

Community, let’s be honest this morning. Don’t we ask ourselves sometimes “where is the rain?” I’m in a drought, a desert and there’s not a cloud in the sky; the corn fields are dried up; the tobacco fields are dried up; the field peas, the tomatoes and the butter beans have dried up off the vines; farmers know what I’m talking about; their livelihood depends on the rain; somebody as I write this morning is praying in a hospital, in intensive care; taking chemo and radiation for months; dialysis every other day in the week, and it’s weakening their bodies; pain is so bad until it is surreal; they’re saying “I know that prayer works, and I know prayer changes things; but I’m in a drought place … my garden is drying up …Lord send the rain!”

And then for all of us, this pandemic has been a drought, a desert, a serengeti; it has taken us out of our place until it just don’t seem real; the last year and some months had all of us in a dry place we had never been; we lost some loved ones; we lost some good church members, relatives and friends; that’s a drought! let us take new courage this morning; “I see a cloud in the east”…and I hear the Lord saying “The drought is just about over” … ”the rain is coming!”

Under the rule of Ahab and his wicked wife Jezebel the nation of Israel was in a moral and spiritual decline (1 Kings 17:1); Elijah the prophet prophesied that there would be no rain.”

And community, as Elijah prophesied it did not rain for 3½ whole years. Friends, we complain about a few weeks without rain, but can you imagine 3 ½ years without rain? the people repented and said, “The Lord he is God (18:39)…but the drought is still on; still no rain; the earth is parching, the wind is like a still voice; the sun is scorching the earth; the buzzards are circling the sky; skeleton bones of dead animals are laying all around — but lo, I hear thunder in the air; Elijah says unto King Ahab, “get up, eat and drink; for there’s a sound of abundance (18:41).”

Meaning “that torrential rain is coming!”

Community, if you are in a dry place today, by faith put your name there, and say “this storm that I’m in, this pain, this mental anguish, this stress, this drought is just about over.”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.