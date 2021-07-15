Suspects in armed robbery captured

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A Robeson County couple wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a Fairmont convenience store on Saturday were arrested here Tuesday when police found them after two more robberies were committed.

Ronnie Maynor, 41, of Orrum, was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and being a fugitive from justice.

Maynor’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Alisha Hunt of Lumberton, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.

Maynor was being held under a $410,000 bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center, as of Wednesday afternoon. Hunt also was being held under no bond.

***

Bridge replacement to close section of road

ORRUM — Residents and motorists planning to travel along Bloomingdale Road should plan an alternate route when nearing the bridge at Progressive Farm Road because of the bridge replacement project expected to last through the end of December.

The project was to begin July 6 and end Dec. 31, but the area officially closed Monday for construction work.

The bridge was built in 1967, and is deemed functionally obsolete.

The location is one of seven bridges in Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties to be replaced by NCDOT through the end of 2021.

***

Students compete at National Beta Convention

ROCKINGHAM — Eight members of the Rockingham Middle School Junior Beta Club attended the annual National Junior Beta Convention at the Swan and Dolphin Hotel and Resort in Orlando, Florida, held on June 26-July 2, 2021.

Members of the club competed in the following competitions: Jewelry Making, Visual Arts, Mixed Media, Color Photography, Marketing and Communications, Rapid Response, and Academics.

Rising eighth grader, Tristan Bullard, competed with the best and the brightest from Texas to Missouri and honorably placed as a finalist in science.

The Rockingham Middle Beta chapter also placed second in the Rapid Response Leadership Challenge. The eighth-grade team for this event was comprised of the following students: Joe Parsons, Cash Monroe, Hanna Smith, Jacey McRae, and Jack Hawkins.

***

New shift is created to combat crime

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has created a new shift due to a recent rise in crime in Cauthen Drive and Rockingham Housing Authority areas.

“E Shift” is comprised of officers taken from other shifts of the department. It’s supervised by Sergeant Ronnie Brigman. City Manager Monty Crump said this shift was implemented to combat a number of homicides and shootings that have occurred in these areas.

Officers in these areas are on patrol, but they’re also walking around and talking to individuals to try to prevent drug activity.

From Champion Media news reports