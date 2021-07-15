County, BOE agree on $10M funding for schools

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners and the county’s Board of Education met as a group on Wednesday to try and settle their differences concerning the 2020-21 school system budget. After deliberation between the two boards, they were able to reach an agreement to set the new allocation at $10 million.

The meeting was sparked when the commissioners voted to award the school system with $9.85 million in funding instead of the requested $10.044 million on June 21. Initially, the school board voted to take the county to mediation, but Wednesday’s get-together avoided that costly route.

“I am happy with the outcome of the meeting between the two boards,” said County Chair Whit Gibson. “We all had a reason for how we believed the budget should be set and all of our reasons were out of the concern for our residents. Each of us came into the meeting with an open mind and after much discussion were able to find a number we could all agree on.”

Several members of each board voiced their concerns on how and why they either thought the budget should stay the same or be increased. After much discussion, County Commissioner Tim Ivey offered a motion to change the funding amount to $9.95 million.

“I felt we needed to at least get a number on the table,” said Ivey.

The school board came back with a counter amount of $10.022 million after meeting in a closed session.

That sent the county commissioners into a closed session themselves, after which the commissioners came back with another counter, putting the number at $10 million.

The BOE members voted unanimously to accept the $10 million. The school board also asked that County Manager Kevin Patterson and Scotland County Chief Finance Officer Kevin Combs meet and find the correct budget number the school system should be receiving each year before next year’s budget process.

“I want to thank all of you for being here and being willing to work with us,” said Scotland County School Board Chair Rick Singletary. “I feel it is important for all of us to know what that number actually is — we need that so that we have a starting point for budgets.”

