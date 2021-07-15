Break-in

EAST LAURINBURG —A resident of Fourth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole a .40-caliber Ruger.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons had gotten access to their account and stole $4,200.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Dwayne Lowery, 20 of Lumberton was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lisa Dianne Jacobs, 49, of Hillcreek Road in Wagram was arrested Tuesday for assault on an individual with a disability. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Knowledge Williams, 20, of Center Street was arrested Wednesday for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carson Bevis, 33, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Langley, 23, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Dashon McLean, 24, of Tucker Street was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor breaking and entering, communicating threats and cyberstalking. He was given a $15,000 bond.