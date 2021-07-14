Scotland County woman missing since Saturday

LAURINBURG — Crystal Norton DiMattia, 38, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

According to her mother Linda A. Norton’s Facebook page, DiMattia was supposed to pick Norton’s granddaughter up that day.

A missing person report has been filed with polioce.

“She is 5’11” and around 225 to 250 lbs.,” wrote Norton in her post. She has been living with a man named Stan Wilborne for the past few months.

“He, as far as we know, was the last person to see her,” wrote Norton. “He says she left in his van, which is a silver-grey Honda Oddessy van with no front bumper. He also drives a dark-colored Lincoln that she may have access to.”

DiMattia has tattoos on both arms, chest and calf of at least one leg, she has long dark brown hair with red dye and has blue eyes. She was last seen at her home on Hill Creek Road in Wagram and last heard from by text message.

She is known to frequently be in the Aberdeen, Pinebluff and Southern Pines areas.

Please contact Moore County or Scotland County Sheriff’s Office if you see her or know where she is located.

“Anyone knowing any information, please call Detective Locklear or Officer Williams with the Scotland County Investigation Unit at 910-266-4332 using extension five,” said Norton.