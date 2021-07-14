Williams discusses teacher retention with BOE

LAURINBURG — As Scotland County Schools moves forward with its five-year plan, the human resources department is looking for ways to retain teachers in the district.

Continuing on the superhero theme for the year, Chief Human Resources Officer Dannie T. Williams chose Batman for his department. Williams explained the reason behind his superhero was for the quote. “I have one power, I never give up.”

“The HR team will never give up on our students, our community with our support hiring and helping develop strong teachers and administrators we will never give up,” Williams said. “We are here to serve, that’s our motto.”

Williams explained that part of the strategic plan for the department was to effectively utilize human and fiscal capital to foster an environment that is conducive to learning.

“For beginning teachers, the goal by 2023 is that Scotland County Schools will retain beginning teachers in a three-year cohort at a rate of 60% using this year as our baseline,” Williams said. “By 2026, Scotland County Schools will retain beginning teachers in a three-year cohort with a rate of 75%.”

Some of the things to keep beginning teachers include the new teacher orientation, which will focus on various topics such as district and state board policies, classroom management and more.

“We want to help them be successful on the front in therefore as they progress throughout the year they want to master how to de-escalate issues and pull a child in,” Williams said. “Aug. 12 we will allow these teachers to be at their home schools working with their home principals and their mentors. They will have school-based professional development, time in the classrooms and they will again work with their mentors.”

Another topic Williams spoke on was the student-teacher placements and the teacher assistant to teacher program.

“These are some areas we’re embarking on this year,” Williams said. “With the student-teacher placements, we have currently eight teacher interns throughout our district … Sycamore Lane Elementary, Laurel Hill, South Johnson. Through the Education Preparation Partners that we utilize are UNCP and N.C. State University as it pertains to student-teacher placements.”

On the TA to Teacher Program, Williams said the district began with five in the program but one of them has already been hired as a teacher since they already had a degree.

“We will have monthly check-ins with them,” Williams said. “The HR staff will do this monthly and quarterly to make sure we’ve given them the support along the way to make sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing and keeping on task.”

Williams also touched on recruiting new teachers for the district which included multiple career fairs both in-person and virtual to reach as many potential hires as possible.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]