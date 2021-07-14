The Exchange offering free newsletter

LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s hometown newspaper has embarked on a new venture, one which is aimed at getting its residents the most up-to-date information from around the area.

Each week, The Laurinburg Exchange is offering residents three newsletters — on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — which can be sent directly to the email of anyone requesting to receive it.

That email arrives prior to 6 a.m. each of the three days.

“Newspapers are constantly evolving,” Regional Publisher Brian Bloom said in explaining the move to a newsletter on non-print publication days. “We wanted to find a mechanism that will provide pertinent information in a condensed format.”

The Exchange’s newsletter is free to all who wish to subscribe, simply by going to the laurinburgexchange.com website and filling out the “Get Daily Headline E-Newsletters” information box located along the right-hand rail of the website.

This offers residents another option.

“Scotland County has a plethora of college-bound students who will leave home soon to begin or continue their college careers,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “Signing up your son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter or other family member for this free newsletter will help to keep them abreast of what is going on back in their hometown.”

If anyone needs to enter more than one email address, refresh the website page and enter the next address. Repeat that process for each email address.

Information previously contained in the paper’s e-edition, available to subscribers only, will now appear for those who don’t pay for the standard edition.

“We will continue to cover all the news our readers expect,” Bloom reiterated. “And our print edition, available each Wednesday and Saturday, can provide even more comprehensive coverage.”

Readers are urged to sign up today at no charge to stay informed about the latest in Scotland County coverage.