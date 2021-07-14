Biscuitville donates $10,000 to Scotland Community Health Clinic

LAURINBURG — Biscuitville of Laurinburg had quite the surprise in store for Andy Kurtzman, executive director of the Scotland Community Health Clinic, on Tuesday.

Kurtzman knew he was attending the restaurant to receive a donation, but what he didn’t know was that it would be for $10,000.

“We all feel so grateful to be part of the Laurinburg community,” said Biscuitville Marketing Manager Alon Vanterpool. “We opened around a month or so ago. We like to partner with local nonprofit organizations and we use this also as an entryway into the community when we make a donation to help the impacts they make even further.”

The event was a small gathering of representatives of Biscuitville and the city of Laurinburg.

“I really appreciate this business’s recognition of the clinic as a preferred nonprofit organization,” Kurtzman said. “And for recognizing the value of the service we provide for those who are under-served and uninsured.

“We encourage those who need medical services, or what we call medical management, to come out and see what we have to offer at the clinic,” Kurtzman added. “Come get the care you need before you end up having to be treated in the Emergency Room or Urgent Care.”

Kurtzman also said he will be placing the large check he was presented with on the wall of the clinic so that everyone who walks through will know Biscuitville contributed to their efforts of keeping Scotland County residents healthy.

The Scotland County Community Clinic is located at 1405-B West Blvd. in Laurinburg. It is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]