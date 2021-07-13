McQueen chats with the Rotary Club

LAURINBURG — Fire Chief Jordan McQueen gave the Rotary Club an overview of the department on Tuesday before talking about issues currently affecting the operation of the department.

The loss of the North Side Station during Hurricane Florence topped the list.

“We’d had some close calls before, with water creeping up close to the building,” he said. “But we knew it was just a matter of time.

“Hurricane Florence pushed water waist deep through the building — it was worse than we thought it would ever be,” McQueen added.

He said the department was kept busy during Florence with answering more than 190 calls.

“We were trying to get people rescued, as well as trying to stay dry any way we could,” he said.

Since the North Side Station was closed because of the flooding, the fire department has been able to utilize the building for storage of trucks, but has not been able to man the station. In the meantime, the city has been working with FEMA to get a new station built.

The city received $1 million from the Golden LEAF Foundation and $275,000 from FEMA to cover the cost. But after dealing with all the red tape posed by FEMA that slowed the process, now skyrocketing building material costs have slowed the process further.

“We’re trying to get a new station just as soon as we can — we have a 47-foot ladder truck that we have no place to keep,” McQueen said.

During a question and answer session, McQueen was asked about the staff. He said there are currently seven full-time firefighters and 35 volunteers. Those volunteers are paid $13 per fire call, regardless of the length of time they are on the call.

McQueen also said the relationship between the city fire department and the volunteer departments in the county has become much-improved.

“We try to work closely with them whenever we can,” McQueen said.

The fire chief was also asked about the wildfires out west and how that threat might occur locally.

“We have good landowners, like Z.V. Pate, who do a good job of controlled burns on their land, so it’s less likely we’d get those kinds of problems,” he said. “My biggest fear are downtown fires in the business district. Those can be hard to stop when all the conditions are right.”

McQueen also spent time applauding the Fire Explorers, which are part of the Boy Scouts of America. McQueen came up through that program a number of years ago.

