LAURINBURG — Laurinburg’s Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters has been elected as the southeast regional director of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association.

The NCDDA is a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and advocacy for economic growth and development in North Carolina’s downtowns. The organization is led by a 21-member volunteer board of directors which includes many professionals related to the development of North Carolina’s downtowns.

Walters has been working for the past four years in leading the city’s Main Street Program and has been a leader in downtown revitalization efforts, which made him a candidate for the position.

“So I got a call from Mary Rose, who is the president of NCDDA,” Walters said. “They knew that our downtown had a lot going on and the progress we’ve made and they wanted someone from a Main Street program that was in a smaller city. The idea of having someone from a smaller city was to make sure that other small towns are being recognized and are being represented.”

Walters added he’ll be attending his first meeting for the board in August but his position will have him traveling to other towns and cities to talk about the importance of downtown along with the programs that are offered through the NCDDA.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Walters said. “I’m excited to be working with other towns and spreading information about how important downtown communities are and sharing what we’ve done here in Laurinburg.”

In a press release, City Manager Charles Nichols added that “the city of Laurinburg has been very lucky to have Daniel’s talent and determination.

