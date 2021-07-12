BOE retreat introduces a new theme

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Board of Education came together on Sunday for its annual retreat to talk about what’s next for Scotland County Schools.

The board met at the media center in Scotland High and heard about the theme for the year, which was “every child needs a hero” with each member of the executive cabinet picking a superhero to represent their department.

“I think the retreat went exceptionally well,” LeGrand said. “I think it was an opportunity for board members and executive staff to conversate on the new year in an open free-flowing environment and to exchange ideas on the best way to move the district forward and start the year off together.

“I’m excited to begin my first full school year with the district and to work with the leadership team here, the students, the family, the staff, the community and our great board here to implement our new strategic plan,” she added.

The board participated in activities such as ‘speedy dating’ where they were able to have one-on-one conversations with cabinet members and an opening activity where board members and cabinet spoke on what they love about Scotland County schools. There were also reports on how each department in the central office is doing along with how they’re looking to improve with the five-year plan.

“The outcome of today’s session was that we were able to reconnect with a common purpose to work together for the children and families of Scotland County as one unified body,” LeGrand said. “I think we also recognized several opportunities in this work that will take our collective efforts to make a lasting impact. I believe our superhero theme is fitting for this year because we’re going to do some extraordinary things and get some extraordinary things. I’m very excited to be moving forward.”

This was LeGrand and her new cabinet’s first retreat with the school system and Board Chair Rick Singletary was excited about how it went.

“I think the superintendent and her cabinet have presented an absolutely outstanding format as to the plan we have scheduled for us in the future. Looking at that five-year strategic plan I think they have put together a plan as to where we are, what we’re going to do and how we’re going to get to that destination in each department.”

Look for more on the reports from the Board of Education meeting in Wednesday’s edition of The Exchange and later this week.

