Movie wraps filming in Laurinburg; everyone impressed with people, locations

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents will notice plenty of local landmarks in the upcoming film “Grace Point,” which wrapped filming over the weekend.

The film, which does not have a release date at this time, will feature backdrops such as the John Blue House, the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and many more. It’s being produced by Laurinburg native Rob Harvell, who hopes that there will be more films done in the area.

“I love Laurinburg, I love Scotland County probably as much or more than anybody,” Harvell said. “I look at it as future impact as well it would be nice to get bigger budget films in once they see what can be done here. Obviously, if we can get huge budgets into Laurinburg that is the goal and that is the mission. The future impact on the economy can be huge.”

Harvell added there has been a lot of partnership with the community from food to hiring locals as extras in the production.

“Fore’s restaurant has done all the catering and people have just been so grateful to have us here,” Harvell said. “Nic’s Pic Kwik donated some pizza and chicken one night, General McArthur’s is sending us barbecue so these guys from out of town can try Laurinburg barbecue — which everyone has to try before they leave. So everyone around town has been so friendly and they give so much too.”

The film is being done by Fresh Cut Films, is directed by Rory Karpf and stars Johnny Lowe; Jim Parrack of “True Blood” and “9-1-1 Lone Star”; Andrew McCarthy of “Weekend at Bernies”, “Pretty in Pink” and “Good Girls”; Harlan Drum of “Sweet Magnolias”; Sean Carrigan of “Young and the Restless”; Steve O of “Jackass”; Edward Barbanell of “The Ringer”; UFC champion Aljamin Sterling; UFC broadcaster Din Thomas; and professional wrestler James Storm.

”It’s definitely a serious look into addiction and how that can put stress on the more pivotal relationships in everyone’s lives,” said Lowe, who is the main male character in the film. “I think it really shows the journey. In a way, it’s a coming-of-age story with the background of addiction and recovery. It also tells the story of a part of the country that people don’t get to see every day … action, adventure, recovery, romance, I think it’s got a little bit of every flavor people like, hopefully.”

The film will now go into post-production before being “shopped around” to find the right place for the movie to be released.

Filming in Laurinburg

Both Lowe and Drum — who plays Lowe’s love interest — agreed that the community was overwhelmingly welcoming to everyone on the crew.

“I love it here, you hear a lot about hospitality out here and it’s definitely unmatched,” Lowe said. “The people out here have a certain charm to them and they’ve welcomed us and the community has welcomed us. I think I’ve eaten at McDuff’s like 25 times since I’ve been here. I might have to come back just for McDuff’s alone but every restaurant we’ve been to had great food, Every single individual we’ve come across has treated us with unique kindness and that’s what I’ll take away the most from this community is how kind and welcoming everyone is. I had an expectation coming in that it would be like that but it still exceeded that expectation.”

Lowe, who works on 9-1-1 Lone Star, added the locations are also the type that you can’t re-create.

“The opportunities that this can provide moving forward,” Lowe said. “I’ve worked on a decent amount of sets in Los Angeles, stages where we build scenes and scouting locations around the area and the amount of time and money that goes into that is expansive so coming out here you know you’re coming for a very unique look and tone. I was shocked at the value we got out of the locations we got here … multiple million-dollar locations anywhere else in the country that have been relatively untapped resources. I’d be shocked if people didn’t see this movie and say ‘we need to shoot something here.’”

“This is one of the best sets I’ve ever been on,” Drum added. “It’s a really special place to film and I think everyone will see how cool this place really is, because it looks so great on film as well.”

While some filming locations that stood out included the King Fisher Society in Laurel Hill, which Lowe said he shared with his family and agreed they’d all have to come out to fish, but one of the big standouts was the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport.

“We shot at the airport and that blew my mind,” Lowe said. “There were paratroopers literally landing in the background when we were shooting and there’s these abandoned but not really abandoned 747s that I learned they do training sessions in and around and those locations you can’t cheat those. Trust me, I know, that because we’ve tried to do that on our show. So that blew my mind and I couldn’t believe it.”

Drum added she enjoyed being able to be out and filming on location rather than on a staged set.

“There’s something really special about filming on location,” Drum said. “It was so cool and I also loved the prison, it’s sick. It helps us as actors too because we’re able to get into it when we’re there. It represents the script so well and it fits the vibe of the movie. I had a blast it was just so cool.”

Appreciation from

local government

Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson and Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis spoke during the press conference about the impact of the movie in the community.

“It’s an excellent example of how home ties are coming back in,” Patterson said. “I know there have been multiple films that have been filmed here at least in portions … with this everyone who’s been here and worked here over these past several weeks we hope that you come back and we hope that you remember Scotland County well for your own personal experience. We’re glad that you were all here.”

Willis added there was an economical impact as well with the standard purchases of people being in place for three weeks from the hotel rooms, gas and food.

“The city appreciates a hometown boy thinking enough about his community to come back and show it off and to use some of the interesting places that we have,” Willis said. “We hope we’ve been a good host for you and hope you’ll come back and maybe come back and do a film about one of our local heroes like Terry Sanford or the Laurinburg Insitute.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]