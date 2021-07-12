Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

July 15

— Richmond Community College will host a Financial Aid Day at its Scotland County campus in Laurinburg from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 17

— The Laurinburg Rotary Club will hold its monthly litter cleanup beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone wanting to assist should meet on the corner of McIntosh and Airbase roads. There will be bags, some vests and special Rotary T-shirts available. Anyone with tools of their own is encouraged to bring them.

July 19

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a drama camp at 131 South Main Street. The camp will have Tyris Jones instructing students for a drama production the last day of camp. The camp will be eight days for students 6 to 17. The camp will go from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include lunch for students. The cost is $50, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

July 23

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host the Tim Clark Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

Oct. 1

— The Whiskey Tasting event to kick off the Scotland County Highland Games weekend will take place at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

Oct. 2

— The annual Scotland County Highland Games competitions and activities will take place at the Rural heritage Center and John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 3

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will have a Sunday service to conclude the Scotland County Highland Games weekend events.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.