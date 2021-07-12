Regional briefs

Former teacher

to face charges

LUMBERTON — A former Public Schools of Robeson County employee is to appear in court later this month on charges related to the alleged assault of a student.

Charles Eugene Davis II, 54, of Spring Lake, was to appear in Robeson County District Court on June 30 after being charged with assault on a child under age 12 and misdemeanor child abuse, according to court records and information from the Robeson County Detention Center.

Davis’ case was continued to July 29.

He was arrested May 28 and was released after satisfying the conditions of his $5,000 bond.

Davis allegedly assaulted his student on Feb. 20, 2020, in his arts class at Townsend Middle School.

***

Village Station

closes its doors

LUMBERTON — A “staple” restaurant has closed its doors after 45 years of service in the city.

Over the years, many memories have been made, meals served and events hosted at Village Station Restaurant, located at 2744 N. Roberts Ave. Restaurant owner Arnold West made the announcement July 6 on Facebook that the restaurant, which has operated in Lumberton since 1976, is closed.

West also owns Arnold’s, a sports bar restaurant located across the street.

***

$12,560 in grants

are announced

LUMBERTON — Local grant awards totaling $12,560 were announced recently by the Robeson County Community Foundation Board of Advisors.

The largest award, $3,000, went to the Lumber River United Way to help fund the Kindergarten Readiness in Robeson County Program.

Awards of $1,500 each were given to Antioch Baptist Church at Proctorville; Arrested Potential, Inc.; Lumberton Christian Care Center; Robeson County Church and Community Center; and to the Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill.

The Robeson County Partnership for Children also was awarded $1,000 and $1,060 went to the Robeson County Public Library.

***

Town imposes

garbage fee

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The town of Dobbins Heights will begin charging $12 a month for garbage and sanitation services.

Councilman Tyre Holloway said their garbage truck was in an accident last year. They subsequently outsourced sanitation services to Republic Services.

The town covered the sanitation fee for their citizens last year.

Holloway said it’s a peace of mind decision, and that other municipalities charge much higher rates.

“You don’t have to worry about trash being in your house or in your yard,” Holloway said.

The trash in Dobbins Heights will be collected Friday morning.

From Champion Media news reports