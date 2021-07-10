Whitlock files for Gibson board

LAURINBURG — Marjorie Whitlock became the latest candidate to file for the upcoming municipal elections.

Whitlock submitted her paperwork on Friday at the Scotland County Board of Elections to run for the town of Gibson Board of Commissioners.

She is the seventh candidate to file for municipal seats in Scotland County and Maxton.

The other five are:

— Greg Leech, town of Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Tyresa Haywood, town of East Laurinburg Board of Commissioners

— Virgil L. Hutchinson, town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Emmett (Chip) Morton, town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Victor R. Womack Sr., town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— George Purcell, town of Wagram mayor

The municipal filings are open for the towns of East Laurinburg, Wagram, Gibson and Maxton.

Candidate filing opened at noon on Friday and will continue through noon on Friday, July 16.

For the city of Laurinburg, however, Senate Bill 722 has postponed the city’s election until March 2022, which moved the candidate filing date until December.

